CONVERSATIONS on local government reorganisation must not stop once a Government deadline has passed, Staffordshire County Council’s leader has said.

Changes to council structures will see an end to two-tier local authority areas, with services instead delivered by new unitary authorities.

It will mean Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council being replaced – although the shape of what comes next is still open to debate.

A deadline of 28th November has been set by Government for submissions outlining how a future unitary authority option could look for Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent.

Lichfield District Council looks set to throw its weight behind a three council option which would see it combine with Tamworth and East Staffordshire.

But Staffordshire County Council has put forward an east-west unitary plan which would mean Lichfield and Burntwood in a new body with the likes of Staffordshire Moorlands and financially-challenged Stoke-on-Trent.

Cllr Ian Cooper, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said that the Government needed to continue to keep channels of communication open once the submission deadline has passed.

And he said additional information was still needed on issues such as how any inherited financial problems from Stoke-on-Trent City Council would be mitigated, realistic funding and devolution.

He explained:

“This is a Government driven demand, Government driven deadlines and ultimately a Government decision. “We have worked within the Government’s parameters and the east-west option is the one option for local government reorganisation in Staffordshire which scored highest against the criteria and against financial scrutiny, and is the fairest and most likely option to succeed for the county and the city. “We will be making it clear to Government when we submit our option that our conversations will not stop on 28th November as we will continue to challenge to promote the best interest of our residents, our businesses and our county.”

But Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council’s leader, said the three unitary plans were better aligned with the views of local people.

He said:

“Our residents have told us clearly that they want councils which stay local, visible and connected. “Councils that understand their communities and make decisions that reflect local priorities. “This proposal delivers exactly that. It creates councils that are financially sustainable and efficient, but that are also close enough to know the people and places they serve. “It’s about building a model of local government that protects our identities, strengthens our voice, and delivers the best outcomes for our residents.”