THE National Memorial Arboretum has confirmed plans for remembrance events to honour the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces community.

The Alrewas venue will host a Remembrance Sunday service on 9th November.

It will take place at the base of the Armed Forces Memorial from 10.30am and feature a two-minute silence at 11am.

Philippa Rawlinson, director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Each November, the arboretum plays a leading role in national remembrance, uniting people from all walks of life as they gather to pause, reflect and remember. “Whether joining a service, exploring our exhibitions or simply seeking a quiet moment alongside one of more than 420 memorials in the arboretum’s grounds, visitors can connect with the stories of courage, sacrifice and service that continue to shape our nation.”

Armistice Day will also see a two-minute silence at 11am on 11th November, s well as performances from Black Voices and Talent in the Ranks.

The Field of Remembrance will be in place from 31st October to 16th November, featuring thousands of personal messages.