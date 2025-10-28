CHASETOWN have confirmed the appointment of Jamie Hawkins as the club’s new manager.

He will step up from his role as assistant after the departure of Mark Swann.

A spokesperson for The Scholars said:

“Jamie brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the role, having been an integral part of Chasetown FC for over five years. “A hugely experienced individual, Jamie has shown exceptional commitment to the club and a strong understanding of its culture, values and ambitions. “The board are confident that he is the right person to take Chasetown forward and to build on the strong foundations already in place.”