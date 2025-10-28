A DISCUSSION in Lichfield will explore the issue of when children should have access to smartphones.

The free community event will be hosted by Staffordshire Smartphone-Free Childhood on 13th November.

It comes after Ofcom reported that nearly one in five three to five-year-olds and almost a third of six and seven-year-olds owned their own device.

The study also found that social media use among the youngest children is also rising.

The session in Lichfield will feature talks from consultant clinical psychologist Dr Louise Earley, school pastoral expert Adam Brett-Aguirre and DS Claire Mace from the Staffordshire Child Protection Service.

It will also see an open discussion on online safety and a chance to connect with professionals and other parents.

Katy Foster, from Staffordshire Smartphone-Free Childhood, said:

“This is more than just a talk, it’s an opportunity for the community to come together and support our children’s digital wellbeing. “Whether you’re working with children in schools or youth services, or trying to resist giving in to your child’s smartphone demands, this event will provide guidance, shared experiences, expert advice to help people navigate the digital world safely and an opportunity for people to have their voices and concerns heard.”

The event takes place from 7pm to 9pm at Lichfield District Council House. Tickets are free and can be booked via Eventbrite.