PLANS to convert shops into a new maths education centre have been approved.

The Mathnasium facility has been proposed for the ground floor of 3B and 3C City Point on Swan Road.

It will become one of more than 1,200 sites operating across 15 countries.

A planning statement submitted with the application said the Mathnasium would cater for youngsters aged six to 16.

It added:

“Centres differ significantly to conventional educational providers and aim to create a fun atmosphere so that children actually look forward to their tuition sessions. “Children’s weaknesses are identified via an initial assessment and a bespoke learning schedule is then designed to focus on their weakness areas at their own pace, supported by trained instructors. “The children play maths games and complete puzzles that encourage a positive attitude towards learning.”

