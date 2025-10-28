PEOPLE are being urged to only buy fireworks from licensed retailers.

The plea comes from Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards team after a rise in reports of sales through social media platforms, markets and private homes.

Among the incidents were examples of large commercial display fireworks being sold as consumer products suitable for use at home.

Cllr Anthony Screen, cabinet member for community safety and resilience at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We want everyone to enjoy Bonfire Night safely, but it’s vital that fireworks are bought from proper, licensed shops. “We’ve seen far too many cases of people selling cheap and unsafe fireworks from pubs, markets or online. “It’s not just dangerous, it puts people at real risk.”

Anyone with concerns about the sale of fireworks can contact Staffordshire Trading Standards via the Report It website or by calling 01785 330356.