APARTMENTS in Lichfield’s former library have gone on the market.

Reservations have opened for the site, which has been converted by developer Gr8Space, with private previews for early buyers taking place.

The Grade II listed building will feature 21 one- and two-bedroom properties once the project is complete.

Joe Shorney, director and head of residential sales in the residential development sales team at Savills Birmingham, said:

“The launch of The Old Library provides a rare opportunity to own a piece of Lichfield’s architectural history. “Gr8Space has once again demonstrated its commitment to quality and character-led design, and we’re proud to be marketing this exceptional scheme which has already had a number of reservations and is attracting significant levels of interest, well above normal for the pre-launch stage. “With its central location, heritage features and walkable access to Lichfield’s cultural and transport hubs, we expect strong interest from both local buyers and those relocating from further afield.”

More details on the development can be found at www.old-library.co.uk.