ILLUSIONIST Richard Jones will bring his new show to the Lichfield Garrick.

The Britain’s Got Talent star’s The Sound of Magic will be on the city stage on 1st November.

A spokesperson said:

“Your ticket is a golden key to a realm of inexplicable feats, unbelievable illusions and a sense of awe that will rejuvenate your belief in the extraordinary. “The show will highlight the special link between music and our imagination, while taking us on an empowering, feel-good journey.”

Tickets start at £26 and can be booked by calling the box office on 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.