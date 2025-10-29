Richard Jones
ILLUSIONIST Richard Jones will bring his new show to the Lichfield Garrick.

The Britain’s Got Talent star’s The Sound of Magic will be on the city stage on 1st November.

A spokesperson said:

“Your ticket is a golden key to a realm of inexplicable feats, unbelievable illusions and a sense of awe that will rejuvenate your belief in the extraordinary.

“The show will highlight the special link between music and our imagination, while taking us on an empowering, feel-good journey.”

Tickets start at £26 and can be booked by calling the box office on 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.

