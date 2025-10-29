A CONCERT in Lichfield will raise money for a charity supporting those affected by domestic abuse.

Diamond Harmony will be at Lichfield Methodist Church on 15th November.

The show will help raise money for Pathway Project

A spokesperson said:

“Get ready for a night bursting with energy, laughter and pure vocal magic! “Diamond Harmony – a 35-strong women’s a cappella choir – is taking the stage to bring you your favourite modern hits and timeless classics, all sung in stunning harmony.”

Tickets are £10 and can be booked online.