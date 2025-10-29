ADVANCES in air travel will be up for discussions at a talk in Lichfield.

The Lichfield Science and Engineering Society will welcome Prof Dame Helen Atkinson for the 35th Erasmus Darwin Memorial lecture at the Garrick on 6th November.

Her talk – Advances in Air Mobility – will examine how the future of flight could look.

A spokesperson for the society said:

“In the hundred-plus years since the beginning of powered flight, the way we travel by air has changed out of all recognition – Wilbur Wright was alone, but we can travel with 500 other people. “Propellers have largely given way to jet engines, which are themselves developing, becoming quieter and more efficient. “But the advance continues, so Dame Helen will describe the current situation and future possibilities, including electric aeroplanes and ‘flying taxis’.”

Tickets are £17 and can be booked by calling the Lichfield Garrick box office on 01543 412121 or visiting the theatre’s website.