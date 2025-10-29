PLANS for a new home to be built on land in Burntwood have been rejected.

A one-bedroom property had been earmarked for the plot at 24 Holly Grove Lane after a previous two-bedroom proposal had been rejected in 2022.

But Lichfield District Council’s planning officers have again refused to grant permission.

A planning decision notice said:

“The proposed development, due to size, design, layout, legibility and siting fails to respect the character, and appearance of the surrounding area and represents poor design which would lead to an incongruous form of development which does not positively reinforce the street pattern and spaces. “The proposal would result in unacceptable development.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.