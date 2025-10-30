LOCAL drivers have swapped a spring course for a Halloween-themed ride out.

Members of Cannock and District Car Club are usually found putting their vehicles through their paces at Curborough Sprint Course.

But they opted for a more leisurely drive out to Llangollen for an event which raised £220 for Prostate Cancer UK.

It follows a previous donation of £1,500 to the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

A spokesperson said:

“The club cannot achieve this without local voluntary help – and opportunities exist for enthusiastic people who have an interest in motorsport or are just keen to get involved in local efforts to promote driving safety, improve driving skills and raise a few pounds on the way. “The next event is at Curborough Sprint Course on 23rd November. Anyone can volunteer, plus you’ll receive a free goodie bag and lunch voucher for the excellent on-site cafe.”

More details can be found on the club’s Facebook page.