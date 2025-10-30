SINGER-SONGWRITER Boo Hewerdine will be joined by Heidi Talbot for a performance in Lichfield.

The pair will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 14th November.

They will be delivering songs old and new at the gig, together with a dash of humour and storytelling.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Heidi and Boo are making a very welcome visit to The Hub as part of their latest tour.”What a great opportunity to catch two fabulous musicians who are both masters of their craft.”

Tickets are £18 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.