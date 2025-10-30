THE roll-out of new energy efficient street lighting is saving more than £1million each year across Staffordshire, a council chief has said.

A further 15,000 bulbs are due to be switched to LED under the ongoing programme of replacement, which has already seen nearly 48,000 replaced since 2020.

Staffordshire County Council said that the switch to longer-lasting lighting was helping to save around £1.2million each year due to lower running costs and reduced maintenance.

Cllr Peter Mason, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for strategic highways, said:

“With the nights drawing in, it’s crucial that our streets remain well-lit. Switching to LED streetlights means we can save money while making sure people feel safe when they’re out and about after dark. “The new lights last longer and need less maintenance, which means fewer faults and less disruption for residents.”