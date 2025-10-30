PEOPLE in Staffordshire are being asked to keep their poultry indoors to help prevent the spread of bird flu.

The measures apply to keepers of more than 50 birds and any sellers of poultry products.

The restrictions have been put in place from today (30th October).

Anyone with birds are also reminded to keep alert for signs of disease and to maintain good biosecurity.

Cllr Anthony Screen, cabinet member for community safety and resilience at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Bird flu can have devastating consequences for wildlife and the poultry sector, and it’s important that we do what we can to reduce the risks. “We’re asking all bird keepers to make sure they have good bio security measures in place and to be particularly vigilant for signs of the disease. Keepers with more than 50 birds or people selling poultry products should keep their birds indoors. “There’s lots of advice available online and people should follow the guidance in force in their area.”

For more details and advice, visit www.gov.uk/birdflu.