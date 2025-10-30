A NEW skatepark has been officially opened in Burntwood.

The facility – which features a half-pipe and quarter pipe ramps as well as decks and a grinding rail – was unveiled at a Getin2it Skatepark Jam event.

Youngsters aged between seven and 16 took part in the Burntwood Leisure Centre showcase, which also saw a display by expert riders from Team Rubicon.

Councillor Andy Smith, deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and major projects at Lichfield District Council, said:

“Working together with Burntwood Town Council, we are proud to deliver this skateboarding facility, which ensures enthusiasts of all ages have a great place to meet, practice and enjoy their activity.”

The two councils teamed up to ensure a new facility could be created after the closure of a previous skatepark at the neighbouring Cherry Close site when the land was cleared as part of plans to build a new health centre.

Councillor Darren Ennis, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“This project shows what happens when councils work hand-in-hand with the community. “Together, we’ve delivered a fantastic facility that Burntwood’s young people truly deserve, a space to challenge themselves, meet new friends and take pride in their town. “This is just the beginning of many great memories that will be made here.”

A total of £106,000 was invested in the project, with £86,000 funded through Section 106 contributions from Lichfield District Council and a further £20,000 provided by Burntwood Town Council.