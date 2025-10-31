CHASETOWN will begin life under a new manager when they return to action this weekend.

The Scholars will have Jamie Hawkins in the hotseat tomorrow (1st November) after he stepped up from the assistant’s role following the departure of Mark Swann.

The new manager’s first test will come in the shape of a home clash with Bootle.

Chasetown’s recent form has seen them slip to tenth in the table, but a win could catapult them up as high as fifth, leapfrogging tomorrow’s eight-placed visitors.

Kick-off at The Scholars Ground is at 3pm.