COUNCILLORS have backed calls by a local business for road safety improvements on a busy route in Lichfield.

The Garden Village at The Plant Plot says a reduction in the speed limit on the A51 is needed due to the growth in traffic using the road.

The calls have now seen backing from councillors at both Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council.

David Rusholme, owner of The Plant Plot, said:

“With so many cars passing and a current outdated 60mph speed limit, traffic movement is proving dangerous at times and pedestrians are struggling to safely cross the road.”

The proposals would see pedestrian safety islands installed as well as a 40mph speed limit and road markings to slow and separate traffic.

Cllr Matthew Wallens, Reform UK representative for Lichfield City North at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The current arrangements are a serious safety concern for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians alike. “I’ll be working closely with the highways team to push for the vital road improvements needed and to ensure clear signage is added.”

The Garden Village and Plant Plot is now home to over 40 small businesses – and has plans to expand a new local small business unit park on surplus land.

Cllr Richard Holland, cabinet member for high streets and economic development at Lichfield District Council, said:

“The Garden Village is a real local success story, but now we need the road infrastructure to catch up with its success. “Safer access means more people can enjoy what it has to offer and our local businesses can continue to grow.”

Cllr Paul Ray, Lib Dem representative for Chadsmead ward at the district council, said:

“In addition to adaptations to the road so that this is safer and easier for road users, improved pedestrian safety measures are also badly needed which will help link the Garden Village to the city centre.

Cllr Janet Higgins, Reform UK member for Lichfield Rural West, added:

“A delegation of local and county councillors recently met to hear concerns from both the business and local residents – it is important local businesses are encouraged to thrive.”