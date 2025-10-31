A LOCAL organisation supporting young people has been boosted by funding to install a lift at its new base in Lichfield.

The money was given to Liberty Jamboree by Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council.

The group works with young people with learning or physical disabilities, neurodiversity and social and emotional mental health issues.

The lift has cost £32,000 to install at the Lichfield Sports Club site which is due to open next month.

Maggi Huckfield, CEO of Liberty Jamboree, said:

“We cannot thank Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council enough for supporting us by funding a lift to ensure that the building is fully accessible for all our members. “Liberty started just over ten years ago and we are so excited to finally be in a purpose-built youth centre providing such vital provisions for our 500-plus members. “We would like to thank everyone who has supported us to make this happen.”

Lichfield District Council’s chair, Cllr Keith Vernon, said:

“It is an honour and a privilege to be associated with Liberty Jamboree, which is my chosen charity for the year. It does fantastic work across the region. “Lichfield District Council is delighted to be able to join Lichfield City Council in contributing to funding the lift which will be of great benefit to the young people who attend.”

Cllr Rosie-Harvey Coggins, Deputy Mayor of Lichfield, added:

“I’m so pleased that we have been able to work in partnership with Lichfield District Council to provide this essential element to make Liberty Jamboree’s new premises accessible to all. “It’s great to be able to support Liberty Jamboree, such a great charity, that does so much to help young people in Lichfield and beyond.”