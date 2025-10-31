LICHFIELD’S women take centre stage at Cooke Fields this weekend when they entertain Newcastle-upon-Tyne outfit Novos Rugby.

The Myrtle Greens find themselves on 12 points from their opening games to lie sixth in the table following last weekend’s narrow 36-35 loss at Buckingham.

The visitors tomorrow (1st November), meanwhile, have five and are just one place off the foot of the Championship 1 North with five points.

England’s World Cup winner and former Lichfield star Amy Cokayne will be in attendance at a pre-match lunch in her honour too.

Kick-off is 2pm.

On Sunday, the women’s 2nds are at home to Handsworth for a 2pm kick-off, while the Colts are also in action at the same time against Walsall in a friendly.