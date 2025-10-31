THERE was a clear message running like a vein through the two-hander Making A Killing at the Lichfield Garrick.

Blend in. Ignore the bigger picture, keep your head down, and your nose clean. That is, until the cost of ignoring the truth behind the strategic politics of the power-hungry becomes too painful, and personal, to overlook.

Inspired by the notorious journal of Nuremberg’s 16th-century executioner and torturer, Frantz Schmit, who carried out 361 executions from sword to gallows over a 45-year career, Ha Hum Ah’s performance delivered a gripping display of storytelling about dark times, punctuated with humour for some light relief.

Against a stark background of the hangman’s noose and gallows, two talented actors – Stephen Cavanagh and Ben Kerlow – transitioned seamlessly and faultlessly between multiple characters and accents, delivering this riveting tale with impressive stagecraft.