THE Staffordshire Commissioner has defended controversial proposals to change PCSO shift patterns.

Ben Adams says Staffordshire Police’s plan to reduce PCSO evening patrols and increase daytime presence – with the last shifts ending at 9pm instead of 10pm – will allow the support officers to be “in the right places at the right times”.

The proposals have attracted criticism from union representatives and local politicians, who claim that they will leave communities exposed, with PCSOs themselves losing pay.

Labour councillors and MPs have called for a rethink on the changes.

But Commissioner Adams insists the proposals are supported by evidence and will help the force get the best value out of its staff. He said:

“Staffordshire Police has completed a significant consultation process with PCSOs as part of a review of their shift patterns. “PCSOs provide a visible presence in their communities, helping to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour, and improve local people’s quality of life. “The proposed changes to working hours maintain the number of hours currently delivered, and are based on clear evidence of what PCSOs currently do and, importantly, how the force sees this vital role developing in the future. “The proposals reflect demand, allowing PCSOs to be in the right places at the right times to offer community engagement and visibility, and to tackle town centre anti-social behaviour, shoplifting and other local issues at the most appropriate times. “Delivering the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee means forces have a duty to get the best value out of all staff, which includes reviewing shift patterns, role expectations and role consistency around evidenced demand.”

The commissioner also welcomed the input from PCSOs during the consultation, saying it would help shape the role going forward.