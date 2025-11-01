A POIGNANT tribute to the memory of servicemen and women lost in conflict has opened at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Field of Remembrance includes more than 35,000 personal messages from families across the UK.

The tributes take the form of Remembrance Crosses, Muslim Crescent, Star of David, Sikh Khanda, Hindu Om, Secular Tribute or commemorative markers. They will remain in place until 16th November.

Phillippa Rawlinson, director of remembrance at the Royal British Legion, said:

“We are very proud to host the largest ever Field of Remembrance here at the National Memorial Arboretum this year. “We plant every single tribute we receive and ensure that families and loved ones can remember and reflect on those that made the ultimate sacrifice. “Remembrance is part of our nation’s culture and means so much to so many people. With each tribute, someone is remembering a loved one, a family member, a friend or comrade, and the Field of Remembrance here at the National Memorial Arboretum allows people to reflect in their own way.”

Veteran Steve Cartwright joined the service to mark the opening of the Field of Remembrance after he was supported by the Royal British Legion during a period of homelessness.

He said:

“To see all the tributes is incredible and poignant. I was really honoured to be invited and was able to plant my own tribute to those who served alongside me and ensure they are always remembered.”