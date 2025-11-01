JACK Langston struck a hat-trick as Chasetown thumped Bootle 6-0.

The result was the perfect start for new boss Jamie Hawkins who stepped into the role following the resignation of Mark Swann.

It took just a quarter of an hour for the Scholars to get off the mark when Oli Hayward’s cross found Joey Butlin who nodded down for Sam Wilding to fire past visiting keeper Tony Thompson.

The lead was doubled when Langston brought the ball down well before producing a fine finish.

The Chasetown man almost made it 3-0 before the break when a volley from the edge of the box flew narrowly wide.

But Langston made no mistake ten minutes into the second half when he finished off Ty Webster’s cross.

Chasetown’s fourth arrived on the hour mark when Webster’s low strike found a way past Thompson at the near post.

Things got even better eight minutes from time when Mitch Clark nodded home from a corner.

The result was topped off moments later when Langston put his strike beyond the fingertips of Thompson to wrap up a 6-0 win.