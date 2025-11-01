LICHFIELD City climbed to third in the table with a 3-2 win over Bourne Town.

Ivor Green’s men have made light work of the step up to the highest level of football in the club’s history – and they continued to shine with another hard-earned three points.

Both sides traded early efforts as Bourne fired over from the edge of the box before Joe Haines forced a save from William Lakin in the visitors’ goal.

The opener went the way of Lichfield though as Luke Childs found Harry Wakefield who turned well before rifling a low strike home after 12 minutes.

It was 2-0 shortly afterwards as Haines found the run of Kieran Francis who produced a fine lob to beat Lakin.

Wakefield then fired over and Haines again tested the Bourne keeper as City looked to put the game out of sight.

But the visitors almost found a way back into the game when a header struck the post.

Lichfield keeper Brendon Bunn also had to be alert before half-time when he made a good close range save.

Bourne did halve the deficit five minutes into the second half though when Bunn saved an initial effort but could do nothing to deny Thomas Siddons on the follow-up.

But Lichfield quickly restored their two-goal advantage when Childs again found Wakefield who produced a smart finish to beat Lakin and make it 3-1.

Jack Edwards had a shot saved as City again looked to kill off the game.

At the other end, Bourne went looking for a route back into it and saw a header from six yards clear the bar before Bunn was also forced to produce an excellent stop.

Haines hit the bar from distance while John Mills was denied by Lakin.

An end-to-end encounter continued when Bunn was forced to save low down.

The nerves were jangling when the visitors made it 3-2 when a Bradley Marshall header gave the Lichfield keeper no chance, but City hung on for an excellent three points.