LICHFIELD Live and The Lichfield and Burntwood Independent are in the running for awards.

The publications, produced by volunteer-run Lichfield Community Media CIC, have been shortlisted in the Midlands Media Awards.

Lichfield Live is up for the Website of the Year crown, while The Lichfield and Burntwood Independent has been named in the Weekly Newspaper of the Year category.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Community Media CIC said:

“It’s fantastic to see the hard work of our small but dedicated team being recognised. “After running Lichfield Live for almost two decades, we decided to launch a fortnightly newspaper last year, which has become a popular addition to the local media landscape that readers have valued as much as we have loved putting it together. “It’s a little daunting to be on a shortlist including websites from some of the largest media organisations in the country and battling it out in the other category with The Stratford Herald – a newspaper that is more than 150-years-old. “But as a small, community-focused publisher, we are proud to even be in the running and to get the chance to reflect on what we’ve been able to achieve. “As a Community Interest Company, we are thankful for all of the support we have from readers, contributors and our advertisers who help us continue to make sure that Lichfield and Burntwood benefit from an effective, independent and truly local media provision that is able to ensure as many people as possible are connected to their community and the issues that matter to the lives of local residents. “It is a privilege to be able to report on the organisations, individuals and businesses that make up our area – and being in the running for these awards is a nice bonus.”

The winners will be unveiled at a ceremony in Birmingham later this month.