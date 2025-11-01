PEOPLE are being invited to raise a glass to the return of a wine and spirits festival in Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host SIP on 15th November after a successful debut earlier this year.

The event will run across two sessions – 4.30pm to 6.30pm and 7pm to 9pm – and offer a mix of local and international producers offering everything from wine to handcrafted gins and small batch whiskies.

Confirmed vendors include Adamthwaites – Wines by Fuschia, Solaris Wines, 1485 Italian Artisanal Wines, Tipples and Tonics and Mercia Distillery.

Tickets include a glass of fizz on arrival, a charcuterie cup to nibble on and plenty of tasting opportunities.

Melissa Heath, from The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Our first SIP festival was such a buzz – The Hub was packed with people chatting, tasting and discovering new favourites. “It’s a real joy to bring the people together and showcase such brilliant producers, merchants and stockists. We can’t wait to do it all again – and it’s the perfect excuse to stock up your wine rack before Christmas.”

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.