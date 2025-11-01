WORK has been completed on a £110,000 highways scheme.

The project saw carriageway repairs on the A515 Lichfield Road in Kings Bromley.

The work included digging up the road before resurfacing and adding new markings.

Cllr Peter Mason, cabinet member for strategic highways at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This is one of the major routes into Lichfield and it’s great to see the scheme completed. “Crews did their best to minimise disruption wherever possible, which included 12-hour shifts and doing some of the work during the October half term break when the roads are quieter. “The improvements are all part of our new approach to managing our network to ensure we invest in local infrastructure and keep Staffordshire moving. These improvements are essential for the safety and longevity of our roads and I would like to thank people for their patience and co-operation during the works.”