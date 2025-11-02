THE story of Jack the Ripper will be explored at The Hub at St Mary’s later this month.

Producer and broadcaster Steve Morgan will take the audience on a journey through the blood-soaked streets of Whitechapel in 1888 when he visits the city on 20th November.

He will examine a raft of evidence about the murder of five women in a bid to solve the elusive mystery.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“One of the most infamous unsolved crimes of all time – will Jack The Ripper finally be unmasked?”

Tickets for An Evening with Jack the Ripper are £18 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.