LICHFIELD Hockey Club’s women fell to a narrow defeat against a well-drilled Loughborough University 3rds side.

The loss came despite taking the lead via an excellent penalty corner strike from Sally Keegan.

But the goal seemed to ignite Loughborough, who began to find their rhythm and apply sustained pressure. Lichfield’s defensive unit was forced to dig deep, showing real grit and discipline to absorb waves of attack.

Despite their resilience, the students eventually found an equaliser, capitalising on a rare lapse to make it 1-1.

The game then became a tense midfield battle with both sides creating chances, but neither able to find a breakthrough.

Just as it looked set to end level, controversy struck. With three minutes remaining, Loughborough were awarded a questionable decision in the circle which they converted to take a 2-1 victory.