PLANS have been submitted for 72 new homes to built in Whittington.

The development is earmarked for 64 Back Lane.

If approved, the scheme would also see the demolition of the existing property and garage.

A planing statement said:

“In light of Lichfield District’s deliverable housing supply shortfall, this site is being proposed to help boost housing delivery and meet identified housing needs. “Vehicular access will be provided via a new T-junction off Back Lane to a realigned Huddlesford Lane which will provide a safe access to the development and entrance to the village from the north. “Provision of off-road parking for existing residents accessed off a reconfigured Huddlesford Lane and within the site to provide off street parking – seven spaces – for the existing properties on Back Lane which only have on street parking. Further parking spaces for existing residents is to be provided within the development. “Residential development will be set out within a series of blocks, with building frontages arranged to face out onto the public realm and private gardens protected within the blocks’ interior. Frontages will be served by roads or private driveways.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.