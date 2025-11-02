THE Hub at St Mary’s continued their policy of bringing jazz to a wider audience when the Toby Brazier Quartet played an evening of music by Miles Davis.

With Toby Brazier on trumpet, double bassist Jose Canha, Will Powell on guitar and Matt Holmes on drums, they delivered music from throughout his long and important career.

It ranged from his time as a side-man, to his spell re-inventing both himself and how jazz sounded with epoch-changing music on the best-selling alums Kind of Blue and Bitches Brew.

They started with the jazz standard Love for Sale and played the tone poem of Blue in Green, which allowed for some expressive playing from all of the ensemble.

In the second half, they played a re-worked So What, which although lacking the subtle piano playing of the original still had some swing, with the famous bass riff and the brass vamp being carried by guitar.

Wayne Shorter’s Foot Prints was also well played. If I Were a Bell was a relatively straightforward reading, with the clock chimes being delivered by guitar harmonics, and the adventurous and musically demanding concert closer Seven Steps to Heaven helping to show why the music of Miles Davis is still so revered by musicians and fans alike.