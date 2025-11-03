AN MP has called for councils to take on responsibility for the management of new estates to prevent residents “paying through the nose and getting a shoddy service”.

Dave Robertson made his comments in a House of Commons debate where he highlighted concerns from locals living on new estates across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The Labour MP said that the service being provided by private managing agents was not up to scratch, despite those living in new homes being hit with sizeable bills.

He said:

“Over the summer I held a town hall with residents and I heard the same thing over and over again. “Bills for management coming through irregularly, no transparency about the level of charge, demands to come up with a huge sum of money at a moment’s notice – and all the while basic maintenance like cutting grass not being done. “Up and down the country managing agents are just letting people down. The long term solution has to be councils taking on the management of these estates themselves. “They need to make sure they’re working with residents and companies to get this right, but they also need to have money and expertise to be able to do that. After 14 years of cuts, freezes and austerity on councils, it’s left planning departments hollowed out and we need to make sure we are rebuilding that capacity. “It’s really important we take this issue very seriously so that residents in my constituency and across the country get a service they so deeply need and are paying through the nose for.”

Mr Robertson is urging any residents concerned over the performance of their managing agents to contact him via dave.robertson.mp@parliament.uk.