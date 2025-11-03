A LICHFIELD organisation is giving people the chance to give guitars a new lease of life.

Lichfield Arts’ Emerging Talent pop-up event will take place from 11am to 3pm on Saturday (8th November).

People can take along instruments to donate at the former Friary Shoes shop in the Three Spires Shopping Centre.

A spokesperson said:

“Got an old guitar – or any other instrument – gathering dust that you no longer want?

Bring it along and we’ll make good use of it giving it a new life either passing it on or, if unserviceable, repurposing it.”