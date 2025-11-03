LICHFIELD Hockey Club’s men took the honours as they secured victory in a top of the table clash with Beeston 2nds.

The visitors started the stronger and took the lead with an opportunistic deflection into the goal.

Conceding the opener seemed to get Lichfield going – and they almost levelled when Chris Gardner’s drag flick clattered off the post.

The equaliser eventually did come before half-time as Matt Cooper deflected skipper Will Davies perfectly placed drag flick into the net to ensure both teams went in level at the break.

The second period went back and forth as both sides created good chances, but were unable to convert.

Lichfield eventually got their noses in front when a corner was dispatched by Matt Cooper.

The final minutes were a battle as both sides slugged it out, but it was the city side who took the victory to ensure they remain joint top of the table.