LICHFIELD Women’s 1sts produced a fine performance to beat Novos Rugby 69-0.

It means they have now won three from six and collected 17 points to sit in sixth, but are now only two points off third.

The victory was achieved with 14 players for over half the game, but by then Lichfield were 24-0 up, which was extended to a 31-point margin by half time.

The scorers were Bryany Chalk (2), Mollie Stewart, Grace Patterson (2), Alyssa Thor, Jess Panayiotou (2), Eleanor Udall, Rowann Sinclair and Millie Coulbeck, with Izzy McGuire adding six conversions and Udall one.

Elsewhere, the 2nds also turned on the style to beat Handsworth 79-0.

The win puts them in second place in their league, with three wins from four so far.