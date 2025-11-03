A FESTIVE concert will see the Lichfield Rock-its perform.

The group will perform their Ho-Ho-Hoe-Down night of festive music with a country twist on 19th December.

A spokesperson said:

“The evening will feature a lively mix of Christmas classics and cowboy singalongs, promising toe-tapping tunes, festive cheer and a well stocked bar. “We wanted to do something different this year – a night that’s full of fun, music and laughter, whether you’re a line-dancing pro or just fancy a festive night out.”

Tickets for the Minster Hall show are £10 and can be booked online.