A FESTIVE concert will see the Lichfield Rock-its perform.
The group will perform their Ho-Ho-Hoe-Down night of festive music with a country twist on 19th December.
A spokesperson said:
“The evening will feature a lively mix of Christmas classics and cowboy singalongs, promising toe-tapping tunes, festive cheer and a well stocked bar.
“We wanted to do something different this year – a night that’s full of fun, music and laughter, whether you’re a line-dancing pro or just fancy a festive night out.”
Tickets for the Minster Hall show are £10 and can be booked online.