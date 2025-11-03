AN operator has confirmed changes to a number of bus routes serving Lichfield and Burntwood.

The route amendments have come into place this month on Chaserider Buses.

They include changes to the 62 route between Cannock, Lichfield and Burntwood in the afternoons to align with school requirements, as well as the 826 Stafford To Lichfield which will revert to a normal route following the completion of roadworks.

Other changes will see the 828 Stafford to Handsacre and Lichfield running every 60 minutes during the daytime from Monday to Saturday.

Kallum Crawford, local operations manager at Chaserider Buses, said:

“The introduction of revised services shows we have listened to feedback from local residents who have requested the introduction of a link to the retail and business area at Power Station Road in Rugeley, along with school service links reintroduced on service 62. “The successful collaboration between stakeholders, showcases the positive outcomes that can be achieved when local authorities and bus operators work together to provide valuable services, improve accessibility and reduce reliance on the car.”

For more details, visit the Chaserider Buses website.