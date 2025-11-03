DETAILS have been confirmed ahead of Remembrance Sunday events in Burntwood.

Three services will take place on 9th November as the town remembers the fallen.

St John’s Community Church will welcome a parade after it sets off from the 1st Chase Terrace Scout headquarters on Ironstone Road at 10am. It will then travel along Cannock Road, Water Street.

A march will also go from Burntwood Memorial Institute at 10.10am, travelling along Rugeley Road, Lichfield Road, Farewell Lane and Severn Drive before returning to the start point where a two-minute silence will be observed and wreaths will be laid.

Chasetown’s Remembrance Sunday event will depart from Burntwood Leisure Centre at 10.30am. A procession will go along High Street to Chasetown Memorial Gardens for a service and two-minute silence at 11am. It will then continue to St Anne’s Church for a service at 11.30am.