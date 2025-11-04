A LICHFIELD pub has been transformed into the gundeck of an historic ship for a special event.

Members of the Lichfield branch of the Royal Naval Association recreated the HMS Pickle at the Kings Head pub.

Chairman Dean Lote explained:

“We celebrated Pickle Night – a tradition which follows the events leading up to the most famous British Naval victory and the loss of our most famous sailor, Horatio Nelson. “The event is more relaxed than the more well-known Trafalgar Night, with guests attending in 19th Century costume, some delivering dispatches of the battle and documenting the journey of captain John Lapenotiere as he delivered the news back to England, the Admiralty and then the King.”