A PARK in Burntwood has been decorated with a “poignant display” ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Poppies and silhouettes of a soldier and a Spitfire aircraft have been added to Prince’s Park.

Burntwood Action Group will host a remembrance event from 10.30am on Sunday (9th November), with a two-minute silence observed at 11am.

A spokesperson said:

“The park has been specially decorated with a poignant display to mark the occasion. “We welcome all local residents to join us for this important act of remembrance.”