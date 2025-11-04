A PARK in Burntwood has been decorated with a “poignant display” ahead of Remembrance Sunday.
Poppies and silhouettes of a soldier and a Spitfire aircraft have been added to Prince’s Park.
Burntwood Action Group will host a remembrance event from 10.30am on Sunday (9th November), with a two-minute silence observed at 11am.
A spokesperson said:
“The park has been specially decorated with a poignant display to mark the occasion.
“We welcome all local residents to join us for this important act of remembrance.”
Once again, Prince’s Park looks spectacular thanks to the efforts of Burntwood Action Group. Thank you for giving us a focal point for remembrance.