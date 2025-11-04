STAFFORDSHIRE County Council’s cabinet has agreed to submit its formal proposal for local government reorganisation.

The proposal – one of five being drawn up by different councils in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent – would see the creation of east and west unitary authorities.

Under the Reform UK proposals, Lichfield and Burntwood would sit in a council with Tamworth, East Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Moorlands.

Cllr Ian Cooper, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We have made it clear that local government reorganisation is not something Staffordshire wants or needs. “However, this is a demand from Government and we have a duty to put forward what will work best for the county and city as a whole. “Having worked within the Government’s parameters, the east-west option gives both new councils the best chance of success and of the options considered, this means better services and better value for residents and businesses.”

The new unitary authorities would replace Staffordshire County Council and Lichfield District Council, which is set to throw its weight behind a three unitary authority plan instead when it meets later today (4th November).