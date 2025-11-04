TWO new apprentices at Lichfield District Council have begun work with a local organisation.

Stephen Palmer and Laura Thompson will team up with Liberty Jamboree, a group supporting young people with special educational needs and disabilities, neurodiversity and mental health challenges.

They will help strengthen the charity’s services across the district by providing youngsters with opportunities to build independence, confidence and social development through support and real-life experiences.

The pair, who have embarked on a two-year Youth Support Worker Level 3 apprenticeship, will also be working with Lichfield District Council on efforts to address anti-social behaviour and develop wider community support within the district.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“We’re delighted to be supporting the fantastic work that Liberty Jamboree does for young people in our community. “This partnership is a brilliant example of how we can invest in both our workforce and our residents, giving our apprentices valuable hands-on experience while helping to improve the lives of young people across the district.”

Maggi Huckfield, chief executive officer at Liberty Jamboree, said:

“This represents a unique opportunity to strengthen support for young people across Lichfield and to lay the foundations for a co-productive framework that will shape and inform future investment in youth provision within the district.”