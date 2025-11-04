A BURNTWOOD school is hosting a Sixth Form open evening this week.

Chase Terrace Academy will welcome prospective students and their families from 6pm to 8pm on 6th November.

A spokesperson for the school said:

“Pupils at Chase Terrace Academy benefit from a familiar and supportive environment, with subject-specialist teachers and high-quality teaching helping each student build confidence and achieve excellent results. “Strong pastoral support ensures that students gain independence while still receiving the guidance and structure essential at this stage of their education. “Visitors to the open evening will be able to explore the wide range of academic and applied general courses on offer for September 2026 and learn about entry requirements.”