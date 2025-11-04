A LOCAL group supporting aspiring writers has celebrated its tenth anniversary.

Lichfield Writers was founded in 2015 by Cathy Dobbs, and is now based at Cruck House.

Cathy said the historic venue was a perfect setting for members to read their work aloud and engage in constructive discussions.

She said:

“I always envisioned the group being free of charge for everyone. However, finding a venue in the city that is both quiet and free proved to be nearly impossible. “By introducing a small membership fee, we’ve been able to secure Cruck House exclusively for our sessions. It truly is the ideal space for our group.”

Members are encouraged to share their creative writing, receive constructive feedback and connect with other creatives.

Cathy added:

“The heart of this group has always been its members. I’m especially grateful to Sientje Sherry who has been with us since the very beginning. Her dedication and support in helping the group run smoothly over the years have been invaluable.”

For more information about the Lichfield Writers visit lichfieldwriters.weebly.com.