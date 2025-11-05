POLICE are appealing for information after a van was stolen from a supermarket car park in Lichfield,
The white Ford Transit with blue stripes, a black bonnet, spoiler, roof rack and ‘Cornwall’ sticker on the rear was taken from Tesco Extra at around 8.40pm on Monday (3rd November).
A silver Vauxhall Corsa was seen travelling in convoy with the stolen van.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 743 of 3rd November.
With all the cctv around Lichfield I’m surprised the police cannot find the van and car with little effort?