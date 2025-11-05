POLICE are appealing for information after a van was stolen from a supermarket car park in Lichfield,

The white Ford Transit with blue stripes, a black bonnet, spoiler, roof rack and ‘Cornwall’ sticker on the rear was taken from Tesco Extra at around 8.40pm on Monday (3rd November).

A silver Vauxhall Corsa was seen travelling in convoy with the stolen van.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 743 of 3rd November.