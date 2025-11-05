CHASETOWN Women picked up three points with a 2-0 triumph at Newcastle Town.

Jo Sheerin’s side went ahead when Donna Mulligan powered home a header from a corner.

The victory was wrapped up with a clinical finish from Kaz Clough.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

