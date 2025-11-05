LICHFIELD City will hope to carry their league form in to the Walsall Senior Cup when they welcome Stafford Rangers.

Ivor Green’s men have found themselves in the upper reaches of the league after a strong start to their campaign.

They picked up another win last time out against Bourne Town.

Stafford Rangers, meanwhile, head to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium this evening (5th November) on the back of a 0-0 draw at Mossley.

Kick-off tonight is at 7.45pm. Admission is £5, with under 16s going free with a paying adult.