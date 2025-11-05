A MAN who forced his way into two canal boats in Fazeley and robbed two men has been jailed for a decade.

Bradley Paul Smith, 36 and of no fixed abode, was sentenced to ten years in prison after he was found guilty at an earlier trial of robbery, burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, burglary dwelling and intimidating a witness.

He will also serve an extended licence period of three years.

The first incident happened in October 2024 when Smith turned up outside a canal barge in the early hours, banging on the door. When the man inside opened it, Smith forced his way inside. The victim managed to escape through the back entrance to the barge, but suffered injuries during the robbery.

Cash, aftershave and his bank card were missing, but the man knew Smith having been in a local pub with him the night before.

In a separate incident in December last year, Smith broke into another barge.

He threatened the man inside, stole alcohol and told him to drive him to Tamworth – but the victim travelled to a nearby police station instead, but Smith got out before they arrived.

The same victim was targeted again by Smith in January this year when he broke in and struck the victim over the head with a brick.

Smith denied all of the offences but was found guilty by the jury.

Detective Constable Emily Clachan, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“Smith’s crimes were violent and intrusive – I’m pleased that we’ve been able to build all of the evidence needed to prove what he did to the jurors in court.”