THE organisers of a book event in Lichfield have hailed it as a “resounding success”.

The Book Extravaganza saw crowds flock to the Guildhall as local authors, crafters and book dealers hosted stalls.

Organised by Rosie’s Retro Bazaar and Fantom Publishing, the event saw visitors flock from across the country to grab a bargain.

A spokesperson said:

“Attendees enjoyed browsing a diverse array of genres and had the unique opportunity to meet the talented minds behind their favourite stories. “Signed copies of books were in high demand, making for treasured keepsakes and perfect gifts. “A standout moment of the day came from young author Millie Bowker who sold out of her physical copies of her book – Mercy of Hades – with additional copies rushed to the venue by her parent. “The event was more than just a marketplace – it was a true celebration of the joy of reading.”

The organisers have confirmed that following the success, the event will return to Lichfield on 17th October 2026.